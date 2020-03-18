NORTHTALE Featuring TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, Ex-TWILIGHT FORCE Members Release Official Video For "Time To Rise" - Live In Tokyo

Northtale have released an official live video for their song, "Time To Rise".

Says the band: "We hope everyone is staying safe during these crazy times! Since we know you’re gonna be at home and we can’t really play live for the foreseeable future, how about we show you a little bit of what our Japan tour was like? Watch the new live video for 'Time To Rise' below!

"Thanks to director Jason McNamara, who shot and edited this (not to mention hanging and driving us around) over the 2 nights we performed in Tokyo at Evoken Metal Fest last September!

"And finally, thanks to Yama for bringing us to Japan, Ryo and our label King Records, Makoto Suzuki at ESP Guitars / ESP Guitars JP as well as KORG and Pearl Drums for all the support!"

Northtale's Welcome To Paradise album is available via Nuclear Blast Records. Order here.

"Welcome To Paradise"

"Higher"

"Follow Me"

"The Rhythm of Life"

"Time To Rise"

"Way Of The Light" (Bonus Track)

"Shape Your Reality"

"Everyone's A Star"

"Sirens' Fall"

"Bring Down The Mountain"

"Playing With Fire"

"If Angels Are Real"

"Even When"

