Norway's BIG CITY Featuring Members Of SCARIOT, BLOOD RED THRONE And Others Sign With ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records

Norwegian melodic heavy rock/metal band, Big City, have signed with European label ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records. Big City features members of Scariot, Blood Red Throne, Withem, Maraton and Memoria Avenue. Big City's yet untitled new album and their debut album Wintersleep will be released, as a double CD in spring 2018 via ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records.

Big City is a melodic heavy rock/metal band from Norway with tons of experience in the music industry. The members have been playing or still play in extreme bands as Satyricon and Blood Red Throne, but also the up and coming prog metal band Withem and many other bands.

The reason for Big City is songwriter Daniel Olaisen and his ideas throughout the last 10 years. He wanted to put his 80’s heavy riffs in a band and find suitable people to join him. Bandmate, Frank Ørland, also played with Daniel in Scariot (1999-2005, prog/thrash/heavy band featuring Communic members) and was an obvious choice to bring to Big City. Frank Nordeng Røe (Withem, Marathon, session drummer for Circus Maximus) on drums, was found when searching on internet. The band was completed with Jan Le Brandt on vocals and Geir Inge Olsen on session bass guitar. The debut album, Wintersleep, was recorded and released in 2013 digitally through Mayhem Music.

Big City continued to write material for another album. Miguel Pereira (Withem) was recruited as their new permanent bass player. Big City is now planning to perform live in 2018 for the first time!

Big City is:

Jan Le Brandt - Vocals (Memoria Avenue, Northquake)

Daniel Olaisen - Guitars(Scariot, Blood Red Throne, ex-Satyricon)

Frank Ørland - Guitars (ex-Scariot)

Miguel Pereira - Bass (Withem)

Frank Nordeng Røe - Drums (Withem, Maraton)