True Norwegian black metal band, Gehenna, spread their disease inside Bullhead City Circus at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2012. Professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set can be seen below.

Setlist:

"Flames Of The Pit"

"Devil's Work"

"Death To Them All"

"Devout Dementia"

"New Blood"

"Morningstar"

"Pallbearer"

"Werewolf"