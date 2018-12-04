Norway’s FALL OF MIDWINTER Announce Debut EP; Produced By DIMMU BORGIR’s GEIR BRATLAND

Fall Of Midwinter are a Norwegian symphonic extreme metal band from far above the arctic circle, In Alta, Finnmark. With lyrics inspired by nature, mythology, the destruction caused by human nature and the barren cold landscape of their home. Fall Of Midwinter blend black, death and doom metal with powerful melodies and epic orchestration. They are influenced by bands such as Wolfheart, Insomnium, Dimmu Borgir and Behemoth.

Their debut self-titled EP is out on December 14th. It was produced by English producer Liam Knott, bar one track (“Emptiness”) on which Dimmu Borgir’s keyboardist, Geir Bratland helped the band with production and songwriting. The band brought in Oslo based blackened-folk metal band Draug’s frontman Øystein E. Bjørnø to create the massive sounding orchestral compositions for the EP. Additionally, furthering the connection to the kings of Norwegian symphonic metal, the EP was mastered by Tony Lindgren at Fascination Street Studios in Sweden. The man responsible for mastering Dimmu’s latest record, Eonian.

With two powerful screaming vocalists delivering their own impressive and unique performances, and their one of a kind blend of death, black and symphonic metal on this record they achieve a massive in your face sound you need to experience.

Tracklisting:

“Infernal Fields”

“Remnants Of Yore”

“Tide Of Winter”

“Emptiness”

“Dawnfall Of Time”

(Photo by: Mads Suhr Pettersen)

