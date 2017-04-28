Norway’s PRISTINE Release “You Are The One” Music Video

Norwegian rock band, Pristine, featuring lead singer Heidi Solheim, have released a video for “You Are The One”, the opening track from their upcoming, fourth studio album, Ninja, out on June 23rd via Nuclear Blast. Watch the new clip below.

Commented Heidi Solheim: "We are extremely excited to share the new music with old and new fans! The music on Ninja was written as a result of a very fun and adventurous 2016 where we got to meet a lot of great people. Inspiration is our creative fuel. Hope you will enjoy the record and see you on the road!"

Tracklisting:

“You Are The One”

“Sophia”

“The Perfect Crime”

“The Rebel Song”

“The Parade”

“Ghost Chase”

“Ninja”

“Jekyll & Hyde”

“Forget”

“Ocean”

“California” (Live)

“No Regret” (Live)

“You Are The One” video: