Norway’s TALES OF DHVARAS Releasing First New Material In 20 Years

In the early ‘90s, the metal band, Tales Of Dhvaras, played what they referred to as "Skogsrock" (Forest rock) in Groruddalen, Norway - inspired by both the beauty and dark rawness of nature itself. All songs were created on classical guitars as the melodic foundation before riffed into a loud and melodic soundscape.

During fall 2019, its band founder, Kyrre Riksen, was able to restore an old DAT tape demo previously believed to be lost forever, and wasn´t too pleased with the sound (and in fact couldn´t cope with it). So he decided to go back to the studio, make the spirit of Dhvaras a last favour, and finally record material that have piled up over the years.

Kyrre met with James Regout (Drummer) in September 2019, in London to rehearse and record the songs with former Dhvaras bass player, Ruben Drage De Leon.

Their first single “Geiranger” (instrumental) which was recorded at Buffalo Studio in London was released on March 27 as a lead up to the release of the album. However, due to COVID-19 situation, the other six songs recorded with studio owner Dax Liniere at Puzzle Factory in London will be released as singles on all major streaming platforms up until July instead. Additional songs for the album expected to be released fall / winter 2020 are currently being tracked. Kyrre assures the world needs riffs now more than ever and he promises his band will make their contribution as raw, punchy and honest as it can be.

Their second single “Full Speed Or Nothing” can be presaved now on Spotify, Deezer and Apple Music.