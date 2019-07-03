NOTHGARD Launch Lyric Video For "Daemonium I"; New Live Dates Confirmed

Epic melodic death metallers, Nothgard, have just launched a lyric video for the Malady X album track, "Daemonium I".

Comments singer/guitarist Dom R. Crey: "With 'Deamonium I' we have created a song that expresses the complexity of Nothgard. During writing I had a feeling that the song "only" with growls lacks the emotion. When the lyrics came, it was clear that we needed proper clean vocals. No, no pop vocals but a roaring rock voice. We had already subconsciously made a selection - Noora Louhimo of Battle Beast. Of course, we are extremely glad that Noora agreed to participate in 'Deamonium I'. For me personally, the song is a highlight on our last work Malady X. That was certainly one of the reasons why we decided now to do a lyric video for 'Deamonium I'!"

In other news Northgard have confirmed more live shows. Catch them on the following dates:

July

15 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell (with Dark Tranquillity + Evergrey)

16 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhall (with Dark Tranquillity + Evergrey + Kamelot)

17 - Heidelberg, Germany - Halle 02 (with Dark Tranquillity + Evergrey)

August

30 - Tennenbronn, Germany - Metalacker

September

20 - Hamburg, Germany - Metal Dayz at Markthalle

November

9 - Bindlach, Germany - Winter Invasion 2019

Nothgard lineup:

Dom R. Crey - Vocals, Lead Guitar, Studio Keyboards

Skaahl - Guitars

Nico Kolja - Bass, Backing Vocals

Felix Indra - Drums