NOTHGARD - Malady X Unboxing Video Posted

Epic melodic death metallers, Nothgard, have released an unboxing video for their upcoming new album, Malady X, out on October 26th. Watch below.

The album is available for pre-order in the following formats:

- ltd. 1st ed. Digipak-CD

- box set (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- 180g black vinyl

- dead gold marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- light grey marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- red/black marbled vinyl (EMP exclusive - limited to 120 copies)

- clear/black marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

Nothgard recorded Malady X at Def-Creation and & Southern Deathcult studios and called the renowned Jens Bogren (Amon Amarth, Arch Enemy, Kreator, Opeth, etc.) for mastering duties. The result is an album full of epic melodic death metal anthems.

Malady X tracklisting:

"Voyage To Decay" (Intro)

"Malady X"

"Shades Of War"

"Guardians Of Sanity"

"Epitaph"

"Deamonium I"

"Serpent Hollow"

"Devil Will Know"

"Fall Of An Empire"

"Herald Of Death"

"Black Horizon"

"Eye For An Eye" (ltd. Digi-CD bonus)

"Ninja" (ltd. Digi-CD bonus)

Album unboxing:

"Fall Of An Empire" video:

"Epitaph" video:

"Malady X" video:

Track-by-track #1:

Track-by-track #2:

Nothgard will play special release shows at the end of October, along with friends Parasite Inc..

October

26 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus

27 - Markneukirchen, Germany - Warwick Music Hall

31 - Linda, Germany - Vaudeville

November

1 - Vocklabruck, Austria - Okh

Nothgard lineup:

Dom R. Crey - Vocals, Lead Guitar, Studio Keyboards

Skaahl - Guitars

Nico Kolja - Bass, Backing Vocals

Felix Indra - Drums

(Photo - Andreas-Richter; Photoart - Peter Sallai)