NOTHGARD Reveal New Album Details; Release Shows Announced
July 16, 2018, 24 minutes ago
German epic melodic death metallers Nothgard have released details on their upcoming new album.
Bandleader Dom R. Crey states: "We are super happy to finally reveal more information about our upcoming record. Our fourth album will be called Malady X, to be unleashed via Metal Blade Records on October the 26th. Few days ago we got the absolute stunning album master from the one and only Jens Bogren (Amon Amarth, Arch Enemy, Kreator, a.o).
"Of course have planned some official release shows to present you the real Malady X. Therefore we have joined forces with the great Parasite Inc. who will release their new album Dead and Alive August the 17th."
Release shows:
October
26 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus
27 - Markneukirchen, Germany - Warwick Music Hall
31 - Lindau, Germany - Vaudeville
November
1 - Vöklabrück, Austria - OKH
Nothgard lineup:
Dom R. Crey - Vocals, Lead Guitar, Studio Keyboards
Skaahl - Guitars
Nico Kolja - Bass, Backing Vocals
Felix Indra - Drums