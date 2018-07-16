NOTHGARD Reveal New Album Details; Release Shows Announced

German epic melodic death metallers Nothgard have released details on their upcoming new album.

Bandleader Dom R. Crey states: "We are super happy to finally reveal more information about our upcoming record. Our fourth album will be called Malady X, to be unleashed via Metal Blade Records on October the 26th. Few days ago we got the absolute stunning album master from the one and only Jens Bogren (Amon Amarth, Arch Enemy, Kreator, a.o).

"Of course have planned some official release shows to present you the real Malady X. Therefore we have joined forces with the great Parasite Inc. who will release their new album Dead and Alive August the 17th."

Release shows:

October

26 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus

27 - Markneukirchen, Germany - Warwick Music Hall

31 - Lindau, Germany - Vaudeville

November

1 - Vöklabrück, Austria - OKH

Nothgard lineup:

Dom R. Crey - Vocals, Lead Guitar, Studio Keyboards

Skaahl - Guitars

Nico Kolja - Bass, Backing Vocals

Felix Indra - Drums