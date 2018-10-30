NOTHING Debuts "You Wind Me Up" Music Video
October 30, 2018, 2 hours ago
Nothing have released a video for "You Wind Me Up", a track from their new album, Dance On The Blacktop, out now via Relapse Records. Order your copy here, and watch the clip below.
Tracklisting:
“Zero Day”
“Blue Line Baby”
"You Wind Me Up"
“Plastic Migraine”
“Us/We/Are”
“Hail On Palace Pier”
“I Hate The Flowers”
“The Carpenter's Son”
“(HOPE) Is Just Another Word With A Hole In It”
"You Wind Me Up" video:
“I Hate The Flowers” video:
Album stream: