NOTHING Debuts "You Wind Me Up" Music Video

Nothing have released a video for "You Wind Me Up", a track from their new album, Dance On The Blacktop, out now via Relapse Records. Order your copy here, and watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

“Zero Day”

“Blue Line Baby”

"You Wind Me Up"

“Plastic Migraine”

“Us/We/Are”

“Hail On Palace Pier”

“I Hate The Flowers”

“The Carpenter's Son”

“(HOPE) Is Just Another Word With A Hole In It”

"You Wind Me Up" video:

“I Hate The Flowers” video:

Album stream: