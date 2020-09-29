NOTHING Premier "Bernie Sanders" Music Video

Nothing have shared the second single off The Great Dismal. Watch the official “Bernie Sanders” music video, directed by Jordan Hemingway (The Academy Films) below, and listen on all streaming services here.

Regarding the new track premiere, frontman Domenic Palermo comments, “Originally, it was about being lost in Japan...both figuratively, and literally. While searching relentlessly for an answer, you typically find yourself unearthing deeper meaning and often prompting more questions. By the end of it all you don’t even know if you were ever lost at all or if you were exactly where you were supposed to be the whole time. I really don’t even know what it means anymore.”

Nothing return with their new full-length, The Great Dismal. Recorded throughout quarantine with producer Will Yip at Pennsylvania’s Studio Four, The Great Dismal explores existentialist themes of isolation, extinction, and human behavior in the face of 2020’s vast wasteland. Arriving just prior to the band’s ten year anniversary, The Great Dismal is out October 30 on LP/CD/CS/Digital via Relapse Records.

The Great Dismal physical pre-orders are available here and Digital Downloads/Streaming here. Super Deluxe vinyl edition includes a re-sealable mylar bag, 20 page LP sized booklet and custom OBI strip.

Closing in on the band’s ten-year mark, Nothing frontman Domenic Palermo finds himself stringing together songs of misanthropic tales of Philadelphia with a refined and refreshed take on the band’s classic sound.

“The Great Dismal refers to a swamp, a brilliant natural trap where survival is custom fit to its inhabitants,” Palermo states. “The nature of its beautiful, but taxing environment and harsh conditions can’t ever really be shaken or forgotten too easily.”

The ever progressive Nothing keep true to their chaotic outlook on life, keeping a keen eye as to avoid repetition. With a radical cast of talented contributors such as harpist Mary Lattimore, classical musician Shelley Weiss, and singer/songwriter/producer Alex G., The Great Dismal showcases yet another essential side of the band’s trademark sound.

Tracklisting:

"A Fabricated Life"

"Say Less"

"April Ha Ha"

"Catch a Fade"

"Famine Asylum"

"Bernie Sanders"

"In Blueberry"

"Memories"

"Blue Mecca"

"Just a Story"

"Ask The Rust"

"Say Less" video:

Nothing Is:

Domenic Palermo - Guitar/Vocals

Kyle Kimball - Drums

Aaron Heard - Bass

Doyle Martin - Guitar/Backup Vocals

(Photo - Ben Rayner)