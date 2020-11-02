NOTHING Share "April Ha Ha" Music Video

Nothing have shared a video for "April Ha Ha", taken from their latest album The Great Dismal, released last Friday. The visual, which speaks to the unending feeling of calamity that is life in 2020, is directed by Domenic Palermo who said about the visual: “Life is a joke and everyone in it is too.“

The Great Dismal physical orders are available here and Digital Downloads/Streaming here. Super Deluxe vinyl edition includes a re-sealable mylar bag, 20 page LP sized booklet and custom OBI strip.

Closing in on the band’s ten-year mark, Nothing frontman Domenic Palermo finds himself stringing together songs of misanthropic tales of Philadelphia with a refined and refreshed take on the band’s classic sound.

“The Great Dismal refers to a swamp, a brilliant natural trap where survival is custom fit to its inhabitants,” Palermo states. “The nature of its beautiful, but taxing environment and harsh conditions can’t ever really be shaken or forgotten too easily.”

The ever progressive Nothing keep true to their chaotic outlook on life, keeping a keen eye as to avoid repetition. With a radical cast of talented contributors such as harpist Mary Lattimore, classical musician Shelley Weiss, and singer/songwriter/producer Alex G., The Great Dismal showcases yet another essential side of the band’s trademark sound.

Tracklisting:

"A Fabricated Life"

"Say Less"

"April Ha Ha"

"Catch a Fade"

"Famine Asylum"

"Bernie Sanders"

"In Blueberry"

"Memories"

"Blue Mecca"

"Just a Story"

"Ask The Rust"

"Bernie Sanders" video:

"Say Less" video:

Nothing Is:

Domenic Palermo - Guitar/Vocals

Kyle Kimball - Drums

Aaron Heard - Bass

Doyle Martin - Guitar/Backup Vocals

(Photo - Ben Rayner)