NOTURNALL And MIKE PORTNOY Announce Tour Dates In Brazil With Special Guest EDU FALASCHI

Legendary drummer Mike Portnoy (The Winery Dogs, Sons Of Apollo, ex-Dream Theater) returns to Brazil for an unprecedented tour with the band Noturnall, and special guest Edu Falaschi (ex-Angra).

Redemption Tour will go through the four corners of Brazil and will have nine dates in November in the cities Sao Paulo, Nova Friburgo (RJ), Belo Horizonte, Brasilia, Recife, Porto Alegre, Goiania, Limeira and Manaus. Historical nights where Mike Portnoy finally delivers what everyone wanted, a show full of classic Dream Theater and breakthrough will rediscover his former partner of Adrenaline Mob, the fantastic, now Noturnall guitarist Mike Orlando. All shows of the tour will be recorded for a future release.

Noturnall has returned to the stage since their successful tour with the band Disturbed in Russia and features the songs from their new album Cosmic Redemption. Known for its surprise-packed Hollywood shows, Noturnall will present their new lineup with Thiago Bianchi (vocals), Mike Orlando (guitar), Henrique Pucci (drums) and Saulo Xakol (bass) - featuring Larissa Miotto (Zombie Exotic) / Pole Dancer).

Adding to all this, Edu Falaschi will sing hits of his career and still alongside Thiago Bianchi will present together an exciting tribute to Andre Matos. The tour also praises the Brazilian metal scene, as it will feature more than 20 Brazilian bands, three bands per event.

In addition, the Noturnall tour will feature shows from Sao Paulo and Nova Frigurgo (RJ) broadcast live on the ShowlivrePlay channel with cameras and 4k broadcast coupled with high audio quality and proper structure taken for the size of this tour.

Tour dates:

November

1 - Belo Horizonte - Mister Rock

2 - Brasilia - Convention C

3 - Goiânia - Bolshoi

7 - Sao Paulo - Tropical Butantã

8 - Nova Friburgo - RJ - TBC

9 - Limeira - Mountain Bar

10 - Porto Alegre - Opinion

15 - Recife - TBC

16 - Manaus - TBC