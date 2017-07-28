NOVELISTS To Release Noir Album In September; “Under Different Welkins” Track Streaming

Up 'n' coming modern progressive metal band, Novelists, have released the new song "Under Different Welkins”, available for streaming below. The song is featured on the band’s upcoming second album, Noir, which will be released September 8th via Arising Empire/SharpTone Records.

About the record, the band said, "This album might not be what people thought we'd release."



​

Noir tracklisting:

"L'appel du Vide"

"Monochrome"

"Under Different Welkins"

"Les Nuits Noires"

"Grey Souls"

"A Bitter End"

"Stranger Self"

"The Light, The Fire"

"Joie de Vivre"

"Lead The Light"

"À Travers le Miroir"

"Heal The Wound"

"Under Different Welkins" video:

“The Light, The Fire” lyric video:

Novelists are:

Matt Gelsomino - vocals

Florestan Durand - guitar

Amael Durand - drums

Charly Kelevra - guitar

Nicolas Delestrade - bass

(Photo - Marianne Harris Photography)