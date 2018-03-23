Nuclear Blast Announce Exclusive Signings At WonderCon

Nuclear Blast Records, synonymous with quality extreme metal music, will return to this year’s WonderCon in Anaheim, CA at booth #1126. This weekend will include exclusive merchandise, signings and other surprises.

On Saturday March 24th, stop by the booth at 1pm to catch Blake Armstrong aka Space Boy Comics Inc. as he signs hand-numbered copies of the exclusive artwork he created for Nuclear Blast mascot the Blast Beast. At 2 PM, Nuclear Blast's Duke of Spook, Wednesday 13 will be signing copies of an unreleased photo.





Each 12x18 poster will be available for purchase for $10 and will be limited to 100 copies.