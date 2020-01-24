Nuclear Blast Launches Office In Paris

Nuclear Blast adds Paris to the list of ever expanding markets in the world, and joins the offices in Los Angeles, London, Hamburg, and of course, the headquarters in Donzdorf, Baden-Württemberg. The label has additional representatives in Australia, Brazil, Finland, Italy, Sweden, amongst others.

Nuclear Blast Paris resides in the brand new Believe offices, located at 24 Rue Toulouse-Lautrec, 75017 Paris.

The new office is managed by Jerome Riera, France and International A&R. He started his career as a musician, working with independents labels and major companies, recording and touring with hardcore, metal and rock bands for 15 years. In the beginning of 2010 he started to work as music supervisor, while developing a publishing and management company.

Myriam Silberstein is the new project manager for France. Graduated with a Master's in digital marketing she worked recently as junior talent manager for brand partnership at Universal Music. She’s a new force to develop the digital side of Nuclear Blast.

Jerome Riera says: “France is a great territory for international acts and we have a lot of strong talents here, so I am happy that Nuclear Blast saw the necessity to have an own office in Paris. We will offer all artists the best possible set up to develop their careers both in their home country as well as internationally.”

Marcus Hammer, CEO adds: "With this new french office, this new team, supported by our talented marketing and PR team Jean Marc Tristani and Valerie Reux, Nuclear Blast continues its international growth in the metal world, hiring the best people to give to our artists the best assets everywhere in the world.“