NUCLEAR OATH Stream New Song "Razor Blade Regrets"

Nuclear Oath is a five-member groovy, heavy, sludgy, intense, and interactive metal wrecking crew from Medicine Hat, Alberta.

Influenced by such bands as: Pantera, Slipknot, Sylosis, Lamb Of God, and Avenged Sevenfold, Nuclear Oath will be releasing their new album Toxic Playground this summer; it will serve as the follow-up to their debut EP Ashes Of The Unborn. The forthcoming album will take listeners on a journey inspired by the band's personal experience and struggles combined with intense energy. They hope each individual who listens takes something different from the band. "We feel it is an aggressive album from start-to-finish, which generates different emotions as the album progresses.”

Check out "Razor Blade Regrets", the first cut from Toxic Playground, via the SoundCloud audio player below.

The band comments: "'Razor Blade Regrets' has a catchy groove that we know you will bang your head to throughout. With a catchy beat and a message based of internal struggle and turmoil, we know each listener will take something unique from the track."

Visit Nuclear Oath's official BandCamp page to download "Razor Blade Regrets" as well as previous releases.