NUCLEAR POWER TRIO To Release A Clear And Present Rager EP In October; Title Track Music Video Streaming

As the Earth of 2020 continues to revolve in a puzzling singularity, three of the world's most powerful men have harnessed their collective capabilities for nuclear and musical power into a quest for world peace. On October 30, this trio of explosive musicians/personalities will unleash their debut EP, A Clear And Present Rager. The trio took time away from their duties of state to film several music videos, the first of which can be seen below.

It's not fake news, pre-orders are available here.

A Clear And Present Rager was recorded in Denver, Colorado by Dave Otero at Flatline Audio. "Frankly, a lot of power trio recordings are just pathetic. We thought about records we all liked sonically and kept coming back to 'Cattle Decapitation', so it was terrific that Dave had us all out to beautiful Colorado to golf and record," stated Donald.

Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un are certainly uncommon names when discussing potential supergroups, but in keeping on the surreal path of the ever-distorting world, they were destined to come together. The groundwork for several songs emerged from a single session, with cabinet members who heard the demos remarking that after listening they felt immediately more centered and ready to navigate the world. Donald, Vlad, and Kim's efficiency working together spoke volumes to the value of utilizing a musical platform in place of a political one to invoke real change.

When asked about the group's audacious goal of peace through music, Vladimir said, "Everything will probably never be good for people, but we have to try, because I truly believe in the power of music. Do you see my heart?" Vladimir was shirtless, on one of his majestic white horses, tapping a finger to his chest. "I play from here."

The EP's October release is set immediately before the United States presidential elections, a timely moment to catalyze a bold and conscientious path towards world peace. Our world has seen more than enough conflict. If there's a chance at unity, if there's a chance to turn gnarly riffage into a better society, then it's a chance that must be taken. These three leaders are no strangers to stopping at nothing to get what they want - and they want peace. The unknown future rolls toward us, but we face it, for the first time, with a sense of hope. If these three men, these world leaders of differing views and morals, can learn the value of a peaceful existence on Earth through music, maybe we can too.

Tracklisting:

"A Clear And Present Rager"

"Grab 'Em By The Pyongyang"

"The Fusion Collusion"

"Ukraine In The Membrane"

"Mutually Assured Seduction"

"A Clear And Present Rager" video:

(Photo - Randy Edwards)