NULLINGROOTS Reveal “Subsistence” Live Music Video

Prosthetic Records post-black metal group Nullingroots recently released their five track album, Into The Grey. Do not let the number of tracks fool you - Into The Grey is a massive display of spacious sound and introspective discovery. Into The Grey is available online in "grey on grey" splatter vinyl and digipack CD formats. Orders for the album are available here.

Today, the band is following up on the release with a new live, in-studio video for their track "Subsistence".

Originally the project of sole member, Cameron Boesch, Nullingroots was formed in 2014 in Southern California. A debut, self-titled album was released shortly thereafter, which extracted Boesch's post-black metal style from his previous band, Solus, and incorporated lush, gazing atmospheric elements.



Cameron Boesch released two more Nullingroots full-lengths before assembling his band, comprised of Deacon Blue Batchelor, from the folk band Andrew Jackson Jihad on drums, and guitarist Alex Haddad. Shortly after, the three began writing Into The Grey. Self-produced, mixed and mastered by Jack Shirley at the Atomic Garden Recording Studio, Into the Grey is an expansion of Boesch's vision. Everything is intensified; from the brutal opening track "Subsistence", to the somber passages in "The Morning That Killed The World", to the title track ending opus.



Nullingroots have taken what many call blackgaze to new heights and levels, releasing one of the finest albums of 2017.