Number Of Arrests Down At This Year's OZZFEST; Only Six People Taken Into Custody

A press release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reveals that six people were arrested at Ozzfest on November 4th in Devore, CA.

A summery reads: “On November 4, 2017, Glen Helen Amphitheater hosted Ozzfest. Over 17,000 concert goers were in attendance for the all day event. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department had 6 arrests during the event. Five for Public Intoxication and 1 for Assault. Two people were transported to a local hospitals for additional medical treatment due to their medical condition.”

Last year’s Ozzfest Meets Knotfest event saw 30 people arrested on Day 1 (Saturday, September 24th, 2016), and 17 more arrested on Day 2 (Sunday, September 25th). Most were alcohol related.