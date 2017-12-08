NWOBHM Legends BLITZKRIEG Release "Reign Of Fire" Music Video

For fans of NWOBHM veterans Blitzkrieg, the long wait for new material is finally over. The 7" vinyl EP, Reign Of Fire, is available now via Mighty Music in a limited edition of 500 copies embraced by amazing hand-drawn old school metal artwork by Lee Murphy. A video for the EP’s title track is available for streaming below.

Reign Of Fire was recorded by Phil (Vandetta) Davies at Downcast Base HQ Recording Studios, Newcastle upon Tyne, England and mixed by Johan Haagesen at Hansen Studios, Ribe, Denmark.

Tracklisting:

Side A:

“Reign Of Fire”

Side B:

“Judge Not” (exclusive track for this vinyl release only)

"Reign Of Fire" video:

Reign Of Fire can be ordered at the official Blitzkrieg bandshop, where "Reign Of Fire" t-shirt can be ordered as well.

Blitzkrieg lineup:

Brian Ross - Lead vocals

Ken johnson - Guitars, keyboards, backing vocals

Alan Ross - Guitars, Backing vocals

Matt Graham - Drums

Huw Holding - Bass

(Photo - Geoff Duke)