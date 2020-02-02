O'KEEFE MUSIC FOUNDATION Students Cover PANTERA's "Drag The Waters"; Official Video Available

Music teacher Aaron O'Keefe - who works with his students under the O'Keefe Music Foundation (OMF) moniker - has posted an official video for their cover of Pantera's "Drag The Waters". It features students between the ages of 8 and 17. Check it out below.

Aaron O'Keefe: "FYI... the biker gang was going to set that pile of trash on fire until it became a raging inferno so the kids could run around, howl at the moon and then eventually make s'mores. But the wind was over 20 mph that day and it was too dangerous....even for OMF :)

