OATH OF CRUELTY To Release Summary Execution At Dawn In December

Houston, Texas based death/thrash unit Oath Of Cruelty will unleash Summary Execution at Dawn this winter on Dark Descent Records. Oath Of Cruelty's first full-length album comes after the achieved underground acclaim with a pair of demos and the 2014 Hellish Decimation 7” vinyl EP.

Vocalist Dave Callier calls the album "a culmination of spastic, frenetic riffs and urgent blasting energy, punctuated by sadistic, harsh lyrics delivered via barbarous, grating vocals.”

Dark Descent Records will release Summary Execution at Dawn December 9 on CD, digital, black vinyl and gold vinyl.

Tracklisting:

“Pounding Hooves Of Shrapnel”

“Stabbing Forth With Invincible Damnation”

“Through Alchemy And Killing”

“Pathogenic Winds Of Swarm”

“Into The Chamber Of Death”

“At The Tyrant’s Behest”

“Victory Rites Of Exsanguination”

“Denied Birth” (Merciless cover)

“Summary Execution At Dawn”