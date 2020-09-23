OBITUARY - Livestream Concert Series Begins October 17; Includes Full Performances Of Classic Albums & Rarities

Death metal legends, Obituary, have announced a livestream series beginning October 17, featuring full performances of Slowly We Rot, Cause Of Death and rare classics.

The first two streams will be live from the ESI Streaming Studio in Tampa, FL. The third stream will be broadcasted live from Obituary's Recording Studio in Gibsonton, FL. Tickets are on sale, including various bundles for all three concerts and exclusive merch, here.

Says the band: "The World Health Organization has announced an earth shattering advisory... they’ve tried to develop a vaccine... they’re employing any treatment they can think of.... but upon repeated examination and the indisputable death toll it has been confirmed....THERE IS NO CURE FOR METAL!!!!! And with that in mind, we aim to deliver you from the pain within... the pain withOUT this intangible substance your soul survives to crave... and present you with a trifecta of infectious disease that is sure to please your senses... socially distanced, WE WILL ROT TOGETHER!!!!!!"

Obituary’s animated video for the song “Ten Thousand Ways To Die” has surpassed over 4.5 million views and can be viewed below:

(Photo - Stefan Schippe)