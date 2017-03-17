OBITUARY Release “Ten Thousand Ways To Die” Music Video; New Album Streaming In Full

Death metal legends Obituary have released a music video for “Ten Thousand Ways To Die”, featured on their new, self-titled album, out now and streaming below. Watch the video and listen to the full album below, and check out BraveWords’ review of the new album at this location.

Picking up where 2014's Inked In Blood left off, Obituary show no signs of slowing down as they continue to reign as Kings of death metal. Recorded at their home studio in Tampa, FL, Obituary is a 10 track tour-de-force of bone-pulverizing death metal that is as heavy, uncompromising and infectious as anything they've released in their historic, nearly 30-year career.

Obituary is out on CD/LP/digital. Physical and digital orders are available now via Relapse at this location.

The album art was created by Andreas Marschall.

Obituary tracklisting:

“Brave”

“Sentence Day”

“A Lesson In Vengeance”

“End It Now”

“Kneel Before Me”

“It Lives”

“Betrayed”

“Turned To Stone”

“Straight To Hell”

“Ten Thousand Ways To Die”

Album stream:

Obituary by Obituary

Obituary comment on the “Ten Thousand Ways To Die” video, directed by Balázs Gróf: "We are so stoked about the new "Ten Thousand Ways To Die" video. We knew even while making the "Violence" video from the Inked In Blood release that there would be a continuation video to follow. It just goes to show once again that this band is not afraid to have a good time and laugh at ourselves. Balázs is an amazing artist and captured the band's characters and personalities perfectly in both videos and we are so excited to get the reaction from the Obituary fans."

“Turned To Stone” lyric video:

Obituary documentary Part 1:

Obituary has announced new US headline tour dates with labelmates Gruesome, from May 11th - May 21st. The band kicks off the tour cycle with the 2017 Decibel Magazine Tour featuring Kreator, Horrendous and Midnight on March 17th in Charlotte, NC. A complete list of dates, including numerous festival appearances, are listed below.

Tour dates:

March (with Kreator, Midnight, Horrendous)

17 - Charlotte, NC - Underground

18 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

19 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

20 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

21 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

22 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

24 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

25 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

26 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

27 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

28 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

29 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

21 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Ballroom

April (with Kreator, Midnight, Horrendous)

1 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

4 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

6 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

7 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

11 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

12 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

13 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

14 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

15 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of the Living Arts

May (with Gruesome)

11 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

12 - Memphis, TN - Hi-Tone

13 - Birmingham, AL - Syndicate Lounge

14 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

16 - Louisville, KY - Trixie’s

17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

18 - Washington, DC - Rock and Roll Hotel

19 - Amityville, NY - Amityville Music Hall

20 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theatre

21 - Richmond, VA - Broadberry

Summer festivals:

June

18 - Clisson, France - Hellfest 2017

July

15 - Dunaújváros, Hungary - Rock Maraton 2017

August

6 - Corroios, Portugal - VOA Heavy Rock Fest

12 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival 2017

13 - Derby, UK - BloodStock

17 - Dinkelsbukl, Germany - Summer Breeze 2017

Obituary are:

John Tardy - Vocals

Trevor Peres - Guitar

Ken Andrews Jr. - Guitar

Terry Butler - Bass

Donald Tardy - Drums

(Photo - Ester Segarra)