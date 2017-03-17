OBITUARY Release “Ten Thousand Ways To Die” Music Video; New Album Streaming In Full
March 17, 2017, an hour ago
Death metal legends Obituary have released a music video for “Ten Thousand Ways To Die”, featured on their new, self-titled album, out now and streaming below. Watch the video and listen to the full album below, and check out BraveWords’ review of the new album at this location.
Picking up where 2014's Inked In Blood left off, Obituary show no signs of slowing down as they continue to reign as Kings of death metal. Recorded at their home studio in Tampa, FL, Obituary is a 10 track tour-de-force of bone-pulverizing death metal that is as heavy, uncompromising and infectious as anything they've released in their historic, nearly 30-year career.
Obituary is out on CD/LP/digital. Physical and digital orders are available now via Relapse at this location.
The album art was created by Andreas Marschall.
Obituary tracklisting:
“Brave”
“Sentence Day”
“A Lesson In Vengeance”
“End It Now”
“Kneel Before Me”
“It Lives”
“Betrayed”
“Turned To Stone”
“Straight To Hell”
“Ten Thousand Ways To Die”
Album stream:
Obituary comment on the “Ten Thousand Ways To Die” video, directed by Balázs Gróf: "We are so stoked about the new "Ten Thousand Ways To Die" video. We knew even while making the "Violence" video from the Inked In Blood release that there would be a continuation video to follow. It just goes to show once again that this band is not afraid to have a good time and laugh at ourselves. Balázs is an amazing artist and captured the band's characters and personalities perfectly in both videos and we are so excited to get the reaction from the Obituary fans."
“Turned To Stone” lyric video:
Obituary documentary Part 1:
Obituary has announced new US headline tour dates with labelmates Gruesome, from May 11th - May 21st. The band kicks off the tour cycle with the 2017 Decibel Magazine Tour featuring Kreator, Horrendous and Midnight on March 17th in Charlotte, NC. A complete list of dates, including numerous festival appearances, are listed below.
Tour dates:
March (with Kreator, Midnight, Horrendous)
17 - Charlotte, NC - Underground
18 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
19 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
20 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
21 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
22 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
24 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
25 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory
26 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
27 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
28 - Seattle, WA - Neptune
29 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
21 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Ballroom
April (with Kreator, Midnight, Horrendous)
1 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
4 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
6 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
7 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
11 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
12 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda
13 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
14 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
15 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of the Living Arts
May (with Gruesome)
11 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
12 - Memphis, TN - Hi-Tone
13 - Birmingham, AL - Syndicate Lounge
14 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In
16 - Louisville, KY - Trixie’s
17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater
18 - Washington, DC - Rock and Roll Hotel
19 - Amityville, NY - Amityville Music Hall
20 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theatre
21 - Richmond, VA - Broadberry
Summer festivals:
June
18 - Clisson, France - Hellfest 2017
July
15 - Dunaújváros, Hungary - Rock Maraton 2017
August
6 - Corroios, Portugal - VOA Heavy Rock Fest
12 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival 2017
13 - Derby, UK - BloodStock
17 - Dinkelsbukl, Germany - Summer Breeze 2017
Obituary are:
John Tardy - Vocals
Trevor Peres - Guitar
Ken Andrews Jr. - Guitar
Terry Butler - Bass
Donald Tardy - Drums
(Photo - Ester Segarra)