OBITUARY Share Adult Swim Singles Song "A Dying World"; Audio
July 10, 2019, 15 minutes ago
Adult Swim Singles have teamed with death metal progenitors Obituary for the 47th instalment of the current program. “A Dying World” is the first new song from the massively influential quintet since their self-titled tenth album’s 2017 release by Relapse Records.
The standalone new single couples its infectious main riff with a ferocious dose of hardcore punk intensity that drops a brick on the accelerator and never lets up. Listen to "A Dying World" here.
The band head out on tour this fall in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their trailblazing debut album Slowly We Rot. Tour dates below.
September
27 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre
28 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N Grill
29 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
October
1 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
2 - Tucson, AZ - Encore
3 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
4 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
5 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre
6 - Reno, NV - Cargo
8 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
9 - Denver, CO - Sumit
10 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada
11 - St. Louis, MO - Ready Room
12 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
13 - Madison, WI - Sylveee
15 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall
17 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix
18 - Montreal, QC - The Corona Theatre
19 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
20 - Providence, RI - The Strand
21 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
23 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
24 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre
25 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
