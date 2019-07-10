OBITUARY Share Adult Swim Singles Song "A Dying World"; Audio

Adult Swim Singles have teamed with death metal progenitors Obituary for the 47th instalment of the current program. “A Dying World” is the first new song from the massively influential quintet since their self-titled tenth album’s 2017 release by Relapse Records.

The standalone new single couples its infectious main riff with a ferocious dose of hardcore punk intensity that drops a brick on the accelerator and never lets up. Listen to "A Dying World" here.

The band head out on tour this fall in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their trailblazing debut album Slowly We Rot. Tour dates below.

September

27 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre

28 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N Grill

29 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

October

1 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

2 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

3 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

4 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

5 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

6 - Reno, NV - Cargo

8 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

9 - Denver, CO - Sumit

10 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada

11 - St. Louis, MO - Ready Room

12 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

13 - Madison, WI - Sylveee

15 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall

17 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix

18 - Montreal, QC - The Corona Theatre

19 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

20 - Providence, RI - The Strand

21 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

23 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

24 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

25 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

(Photo - Ester Segarra)