OBSCENITY Return To Apostasy Records

Obscenity have a long and rich history. Since 1989, the Northern Germans stand for classic death metal which impact will be felt. 2012, guitarist Hendrik Bruns revitalized the band after some calm years and released the hard-hitting album Atrophied In Anguish.

Since then, they’ve released the pile-driver Retaliation and played numerous shows as well as festivals such as the Party.San Metal Open Air 2018. Now, Obscenity have returned to Apostasy Records with the recording-debut of their new vocalist Manuel Siewert (ex-December Flower) and their new bass-player David Speckmann (Burial Vault). More details will be revealed shortly.