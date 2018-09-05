OBSCURA Announce Winter 2019 Headlining Tour Dates; FALLUJAH, ALLEGAEON, FIRST FRAGMENT To Support

German progressive death metal masters Obscura have announced a winter 2019 headlining tour supporting the recently released Diluvium full-length. The tour begins February 1st in Germany and ends February 23rd in Austria. Support will be provided by Fallujah, Allegaeon, and First Fragment. A full list of confirmed tour dates in available below.

Tour dates (with Fallujah, Allegaeon, First Fragment)

February

1 Munchen, Germany - Backstage

2 Nurnberg, Germany - Z-Bau

3 Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

4 Bristol, UK - The Fleece

5 Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge

6 Glasgow, UK - Cathouse

7 Manchester, UK - Rebellion

8 London, UK - 02 Academy Islington

9 Paris, France - Trabendo

10 Toulouse, France - Metronum

11 Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

12 Porto, Portugal - Hard Club

13 Madrid, Spain - Caracol

14 Barcelona, Spain - Boveda

15 Lyon, France - CCO

16 Milan, Italy - Legend

17 Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

18 Wien, Austria - Arena

19 Leipzig, Germany - Conne Island

20 Berlin, Germany - Lido

21 Hamburg, Germany - Logo

22 Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel

23 Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

(Photo - Christian Martin Weiss)