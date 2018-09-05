OBSCURA Announce Winter 2019 Headlining Tour Dates; FALLUJAH, ALLEGAEON, FIRST FRAGMENT To Support
September 5, 2018, 19 minutes ago
German progressive death metal masters Obscura have announced a winter 2019 headlining tour supporting the recently released Diluvium full-length. The tour begins February 1st in Germany and ends February 23rd in Austria. Support will be provided by Fallujah, Allegaeon, and First Fragment. A full list of confirmed tour dates in available below.
Tour dates (with Fallujah, Allegaeon, First Fragment)
February
1 Munchen, Germany - Backstage
2 Nurnberg, Germany - Z-Bau
3 Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat
4 Bristol, UK - The Fleece
5 Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge
6 Glasgow, UK - Cathouse
7 Manchester, UK - Rebellion
8 London, UK - 02 Academy Islington
9 Paris, France - Trabendo
10 Toulouse, France - Metronum
11 Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27
12 Porto, Portugal - Hard Club
13 Madrid, Spain - Caracol
14 Barcelona, Spain - Boveda
15 Lyon, France - CCO
16 Milan, Italy - Legend
17 Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff
18 Wien, Austria - Arena
19 Leipzig, Germany - Conne Island
20 Berlin, Germany - Lido
21 Hamburg, Germany - Logo
22 Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel
23 Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse
(Photo - Christian Martin Weiss)