OBSCURA - Diluvium Album "Making Of" Episode 2: Songwriting (Video)

Germany's progressive death metal masters Obscura complete their long-running, four-album conceptual circle with the release of Diluvium (defined as a great oceanic flood), their most evocative, diverse and vibrant release to date. Diluvium is due out July 13th on CD/LP/Digital via Relapse Records.

In the second "making of" episode, vocalist/guitarist Steffen Kummerer discusses the songwriting:

In the first episode, Steffen talks about the production of the album:

Recorded with longtime producer V. Santura (Triptykon, Pestilence) at Woodshed Studios in Landshut, Germany, Diluvium is a stunning achievement for the illustrious quartet and a landmark release for progressive metal as a whole. Complete with all the band's signature elements plus groundbreaking polyrhythms, dramatic songwriting, and jaw-dropping virtuosity, Obscura raise the bar once again with an album that will go down in the annals of metal history as one of the most astonishing performances the genre has to offer.

Diluvium tracklisting:

"Clandestine Stars"

"Emergent Evolution"

"Diluvium"

"Mortification Of The Vulgar Sun"

"Ethereal Skies"

"Convergence"

"Ekpyrosis"

"The Seventh Aeon"

"The Conjuration"

"An Epilogue To Infinity"

"A Last Farewell" (Bonus Track)



"Diluvium" video:

