OBSCURA - Making Of Diluvium Album Episode #4: The Music Videos (Video)

German progressive death metal masters Obscura's fifth studio album Diluvium is out now on CD/LP/Digital via Relapse Records. A fourth "making of" episode can be seen below:

Diluvium physical packages are available via Relapse.com here, and digital downloads / streaming services here.

Recorded with longtime producer V. Santura (Triptykon, Pestilence) at Woodshed Studios in Landshut, Germany, Diluvium is a stunning achievement for the illustrious quartet and a landmark release for progressive metal as a whole. Complete with all the band's signature elements plus groundbreaking polyrhythms, dramatic songwriting, and jaw-dropping virtuosity, Obscura raise the bar once again with an album that will go down in the annals of metal history as one of the most astonishing performances the genre has to offer.

Album art by Orion Landau.

Diluvium tracklisting:

"Clandestine Stars"

"Emergent Evolution"

"Diluvium"

"Mortification Of The Vulgar Sun"

"Ethereal Skies"

"Convergence"

"Ekpyrosis"

"The Seventh Aeon"

"The Conjuration"

"An Epilogue To Infinity"

"A Last Farewell" (Bonus Track)

“Mortification Of The Vulgar Sun” video:

"Diluvium" video:

"Making of" episodes:

Obscura's North American headlining tour wraps on October 7th in Los Angeles, CA. Remaining dates are listed below.

October

4 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Gas Bar & Grill

6 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

7 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

Obscura have announced a winter 2019 headlining tour supporting Diluvium. The tour begins February 1st in Germany and ends February 23rd in Austria. Support will be provided by Fallujah, Allegaeon, and First Fragment. A full list of confirmed tour dates in available below.

Tour dates (with Fallujah, Allegaeon, First Fragment)

February

1 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage

2 - Nurnberg, Germany - Z-Bau

3 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

4 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece

5 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge

6 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse

7 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

8 - London, UK - 02 Academy Islington

9 - Paris, France - Trabendo

10 - Toulouse, France - Metronum

11 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

12 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club

13 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol

14 - Barcelona, Spain - Boveda

15 - Lyon, France - CCO

16 - Milan, Italy - Legend

17 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

- Wien, Austria - Arena

19 - Leipzig, Germany - Conne Island

20 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

22 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel

23 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

(Photo - Christian Martin Weiss)