OBSCURA Release "Emergent Evolution" Guitar Playthrough Video
October 28, 2019, an hour ago
German progressive death metal masters, Obscura, have released a guitar playthrough video for "Emergent Evolution", a track from their Diluvium album, released in 2018 via Relapse Records. Diluvium physical packages are available via Relapse.com here, and digital downloads / streaming services here.
Watch Steffen Kummerer perform "Emergent Evolution" below:
Obscura recently released a music video for "Emergent Evolution":
Obscura's winter 2020 European headline tour begins February 15 in Switzerland and ends March 7 in Germany.
“As part of the Diluvium World Tour, Obscura A return to Europe once again supporting Diluvium within 23 shows in mainly Southern Europe, Eastern Europe and Scandinavia. With Dutch melodic death metal pioneers God Dethroned, German black death metal heavyweights Thulcandra and French progressive death metal newcomers Fractal Universe we hit the road in February and March 2020. We revised our setlist and perform songs we haven’t played in years as well as a few quite special compositions we never brought on stage before. Don’t miss this killer lineup, show up early to the shows and support all bands!” - Steffen Kummerer
Dates:
February
15 - Zug, Switzerland - Galvanik
16 - Bologna, Italy - Locomotiv
17 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar
18 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv
19 - Tuzla, Bosnia-Herzegovina - Palma
20 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Mixtape5
21 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club
22 - Belgrade, Serbia - Bozidarac
23 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer-Kert
24 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal
25 - Prague, Czech Rep. - Futurum
26 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat
27 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
28 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena
29 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tapper Club
March
1 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia
3 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben
4 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee
5 - Aarhus, Denmark - Voxhall
6 - Essen, Germany - Turock
7 - Landshut, Germany - Rocket Club