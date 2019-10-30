OBSCURA Sign To Nuclear Blast; Sixth Studio Album On The Way

Nuclear Blast announces the signing of German progressive death metal band, Obscura. Founded in 2002, the group have established their reputation by releasing five studio albums which have been highly acclaimed by fans and press alike, accompanied by playing support tours (with SEPULTURA, CHILDREN OF BODOM, CANNIBAL CORPSE among others) as well as their own headline shows all around the globe.

Band founder Steffen Kummerer states, "Partnering with the world's biggest independent metal label feels like the start of a new chapter for Obscura and we are very much looking forward to a great collaboration and to releasing our forthcoming sixth studio album with a great team at our side."

Nuclear Blast's Jaap Wagemaker adds, "As fans ourselves at Nuclear Blast, we have long admired the artistry of German progressive death metal masters Obscura. We were blown away by their musical 4-album-cycle that started with Cosmogenesis and ended with Diluvium complete with all the band's signature elements plus groundbreaking polyrhythms, dramatic songwriting, and jaw-dropping virtuosity! We knew that Obscura has the potential to become one of the leading forces in progressive death metal worldwide, so when the opportunity came to work with them, there was no room for second thoughts. We at Nuclear Blast are very curious to see where Obscura's musical journey beyond Diluvium will bring them. If you are a fan of progressive metal, you should definitely check out this band!"

Obscura have announced their winter 2020 European headline tour dates. The trek begins February 15 in Switzerland and ends March 7 in Germany.

Dates:

February

15 - Zug, Switzerland - Galvanik

16 - Bologna, Italy - Locomotiv

17 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

18 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv

19 - Tuzla, Bosnia-Herzegovina - Palma

20 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Mixtape5

21 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club

22 - Belgrade, Serbia - Bozidarac

23 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer-Kert

24 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal

25 - Prague, Czech Rep. - Futurum

26 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat

27 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

28 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena

29 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tapper Club

March

1 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

3 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben

4 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee

5 - Aarhus, Denmark - Voxhall

6 - Essen, Germany - Turock

7 - Landshut, Germany - Rocket Club

Obscura recently released a video for "Emergent Evolution", a track from Diluvium, released in 2018.

Steffen Kummerer commented: “With the production of 'Emergent Evolution', we just released the, up to this date, most ambitious music video of Obscura. Earlier this year, the entire team flew to Sicily for a week to capture astonishing shots on top of a volcano, in the middle of sulphur springs, within lithified lava streams and inside of natural vaults. We knew this video turns into something unique and special when we sorted the raw material months ago. 'Emergent Evolution' exceeded our expectations by far!”

(Photo - Christian Martin Weiss)