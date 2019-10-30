OBSCURA Sign To Nuclear Blast; Sixth Studio Album On The Way
October 30, 2019, an hour ago
Nuclear Blast announces the signing of German progressive death metal band, Obscura. Founded in 2002, the group have established their reputation by releasing five studio albums which have been highly acclaimed by fans and press alike, accompanied by playing support tours (with SEPULTURA, CHILDREN OF BODOM, CANNIBAL CORPSE among others) as well as their own headline shows all around the globe.
Band founder Steffen Kummerer states, "Partnering with the world's biggest independent metal label feels like the start of a new chapter for Obscura and we are very much looking forward to a great collaboration and to releasing our forthcoming sixth studio album with a great team at our side."
Nuclear Blast's Jaap Wagemaker adds, "As fans ourselves at Nuclear Blast, we have long admired the artistry of German progressive death metal masters Obscura. We were blown away by their musical 4-album-cycle that started with Cosmogenesis and ended with Diluvium complete with all the band's signature elements plus groundbreaking polyrhythms, dramatic songwriting, and jaw-dropping virtuosity! We knew that Obscura has the potential to become one of the leading forces in progressive death metal worldwide, so when the opportunity came to work with them, there was no room for second thoughts. We at Nuclear Blast are very curious to see where Obscura's musical journey beyond Diluvium will bring them. If you are a fan of progressive metal, you should definitely check out this band!"
Obscura have announced their winter 2020 European headline tour dates. The trek begins February 15 in Switzerland and ends March 7 in Germany.
Dates:
February
15 - Zug, Switzerland - Galvanik
16 - Bologna, Italy - Locomotiv
17 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar
18 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv
19 - Tuzla, Bosnia-Herzegovina - Palma
20 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Mixtape5
21 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club
22 - Belgrade, Serbia - Bozidarac
23 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer-Kert
24 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal
25 - Prague, Czech Rep. - Futurum
26 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat
27 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
28 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena
29 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tapper Club
March
1 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia
3 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben
4 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee
5 - Aarhus, Denmark - Voxhall
6 - Essen, Germany - Turock
7 - Landshut, Germany - Rocket Club
Obscura recently released a video for "Emergent Evolution", a track from Diluvium, released in 2018.
Steffen Kummerer commented: “With the production of 'Emergent Evolution', we just released the, up to this date, most ambitious music video of Obscura. Earlier this year, the entire team flew to Sicily for a week to capture astonishing shots on top of a volcano, in the middle of sulphur springs, within lithified lava streams and inside of natural vaults. We knew this video turns into something unique and special when we sorted the raw material months ago. 'Emergent Evolution' exceeded our expectations by far!”
(Photo - Christian Martin Weiss)