OBSCURA Taps Producer FREDRIK NORDSTRÖM For Upcoming Sixth Album

German progressive death metallers, Obscura have enlisted award-winning producer Fredrik Nordström for their upcoming sixth full-length album. The band booked famous Studio Fredman, located in Gothenburg, Sweden, to begin recording the follow-up to 2018's Diluvium for a 2021 worldwide release via Nuclear Blast.

Fredrik Nordström, born 1967 in Gothenburg, Sweden, went on to build Studio Fredman and founded the famous ‘Gothenburg Sound’ with bands like In Flames, At The Gates, Soilwork, Dark Tranquility, Hammerfall, Arch Enemy, The Haunted, Opeth, and Dimmu Borgir, later moving on to more modern productions with Architects, Bring Me The Horizon, Dead By April, I Killed The Prom Queen, Septic Flesh, Adept, Sabaton, and many more.

Says guitarist and vocalist Steffen Kummerer (pictured above): "With our recent album, we closed a ten-year long-lasting chapter of the band. With our new album, we work with well-known producer Fredrik Nordström at Studio Fredman, Sweden. Fredrik's productions are classy, timeless, and tasteful alike. Stay tuned for regular updates!"

