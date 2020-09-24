OBSIDIAN KINGDOM Streaming Meat Machine Album In Full

September 24, 2020, an hour ago

Obsidian Kingdom will be releasing Meat Machine tomorrow, Friday, September 25, via Season Of Mist. A full album audio stream can be found below.

The full-length is a harsh sonic journey, abject and stentorian like a love letter from a school shooter. The perverse album is a rough drop into a nightmarish world of forbidden desires, frustrated sexual urges and the dark realms of the subconscious mind. .

Pre-order Meat Machine  here. The cover artwork was created by Ritxi Ostáriz And Elena Gallén.

Tracklisting:

"The Edge"
"The Pump"
"Mr Pan"
"Naked Politics"
"Flesh World"
"Meat Star"
"Spanke"
"Vogue"
"Womb Of Wire"
"A Foe"

Album stream:

"Meat Star" video:

Lineup:

Rider G Omega: Guitars, Vocals
Ojete Mordaza Ii: Drums, Beats
Om Rex Orale: Bass
Viral Vector Lips: Guitars, Vocals
Jade Riot Cul: Keyboards, Synths



