OBSIDIAN KINGDOM Streaming Meat Machine Album In Full

Obsidian Kingdom will be releasing Meat Machine tomorrow, Friday, September 25, via Season Of Mist. A full album audio stream can be found below.

The full-length is a harsh sonic journey, abject and stentorian like a love letter from a school shooter. The perverse album is a rough drop into a nightmarish world of forbidden desires, frustrated sexual urges and the dark realms of the subconscious mind. .

Pre-order Meat Machine here. The cover artwork was created by Ritxi Ostáriz And Elena Gallén.

Tracklisting:

"The Edge"

"The Pump"

"Mr Pan"

"Naked Politics"

"Flesh World"

"Meat Star"

"Spanke"

"Vogue"

"Womb Of Wire"

"A Foe"

Album stream:

"Meat Star" video:

Lineup:

Rider G Omega: Guitars, Vocals

Ojete Mordaza Ii: Drums, Beats

Om Rex Orale: Bass

Viral Vector Lips: Guitars, Vocals

Jade Riot Cul: Keyboards, Synths