OBSIDIAN KINGDOM Streaming Meat Machine Album In Full
September 24, 2020, an hour ago
Obsidian Kingdom will be releasing Meat Machine tomorrow, Friday, September 25, via Season Of Mist. A full album audio stream can be found below.
The full-length is a harsh sonic journey, abject and stentorian like a love letter from a school shooter. The perverse album is a rough drop into a nightmarish world of forbidden desires, frustrated sexual urges and the dark realms of the subconscious mind. .
Pre-order Meat Machine here. The cover artwork was created by Ritxi Ostáriz And Elena Gallén.
Tracklisting:
"The Edge"
"The Pump"
"Mr Pan"
"Naked Politics"
"Flesh World"
"Meat Star"
"Spanke"
"Vogue"
"Womb Of Wire"
"A Foe"
Album stream:
"Meat Star" video:
Lineup:
Rider G Omega: Guitars, Vocals
Ojete Mordaza Ii: Drums, Beats
Om Rex Orale: Bass
Viral Vector Lips: Guitars, Vocals
Jade Riot Cul: Keyboards, Synths