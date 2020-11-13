OCEAN HILLS Release "A Dialogue In The Desert" Episode #3 Featuring MATT SORUM: Stories About METALLICA (Video)

Ocean Hills have released the third episode of their video series, "A Dialogue In The Desert". Episode #3, featuring former Guns N' Roses drummer Matt Sorum, can be seen below. This time, Matt and Zoli Téglás talk about funny Metallica stories and The Black Album.

Ocean Hills, led by forner Ignite vocalist Zoli Teglas, will release their debut album, Santa Monica, on November 27 via AFM Records. The Los Angeles-based band recently unleashed their new single, the smashing rock anthem "Bound".

The track was written and produced by Chris Traynor (guitarist for Bush, Orange 9mm, Helmet) and Kyle Hoffmann (producer for Trent Reznor, Bruce Springsteen, Rob Zombie). It was mixed by Jay Baumgardner and mastered by Howie Weinberg. The 3D lyric video for "Bound", which can be seen below, was created by Frank Grayner.

Santa Monica artwork and tracklisting:

“Bound”

“A Separate Peace”

“Death Or Liberty”

“Like A Lady”

“Santa Monica”

“Budapest My Love”

“Hold Me”

“Angels Wings”

“Vampire”

“Christina”

“Dead Dog”

“There Is A Light That Never Goes Out”

“Death Or Liberty” video:

