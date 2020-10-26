OCEANHOARSE Post Live Cover Of OZZY OSBOURNE's "Miracle Man" Featuring ENSIFERUM Frontman PETRI LINDROOS (Video)

Helsinki-based Oceanhoarse likes to keep busy. After the touring plans for this fall were put on hold due to the pandemic, an idea struck somewhere in between the relentless songwriting and the upcoming studio-sessions: Let's just jam on a couple of Ozzy songs – and film them!

"Here's our take on 'Miracle Man', with guest guitar and vocals by Pete Lindroos from Ensiferum. Recorded live at the Hoarse Ranch. Enjoy!"

Check out the band's two previous Ozzy covers, "Shot In The Dark" and "Perry Mason", featuring Janne Wirman (ex-Children Of Bodom) and Kimberly Goss (Sinergy) respectively.

