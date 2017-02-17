OCEANO Signs Worldwide Deal With Sumerian Records
February 17, 2017, an hour ago
Sumerian Records has announced the signing of Chicago-based deathcore titans, Oceano. The band is currently recording the follow-up to 2015’s Ascendants at The Nook Recording Studio in New Lenox, IL and expects to release their fifth full-length album and Sumerian Records debut in late spring of this year.
Vocalist Adam Warren comments: "I and the rest of Oceano are beyond honored to become a part of the Sumerian family. The journey of Oceano through its awakening was seemingly meant to bring us to such an exciting opportunity to work with the best label to truly visualize and amplify our music and message."
Part of the First Wave of American Deathcore, Oceano burst forth onto the scene with the release of 2009’s Depths, a pure and pummelling deathcore debut from the quintet. Oceano established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the heavy metal scene by way of constant touring and the release of three more bone shattering full-length albums via their former label Earache Records. Oceano fans can expect a devastating display of heaviness blended with vast atmospherics for the group’s upcoming, currently untitled record that sees the band continuing to take strides forward with their writing and involved lyrical message.
In other news, Oceano will hit the road this spring to headline The Revelation Tour that kicks off on April 5th in Valparaiso, IN and wraps up on May 20th in Indianapolis, IN. Joining Oceano on The Revelation Tour is Slaughter to Prevail, Aversions Crown, Spite, and No Zodiac. Tour dates below.
April
5 - Valparaiso, IN - Big Shots
6 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave(Bar)
7 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
8 - Kansas City, KS - Aftershock
9 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge
12 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Loading Dock
14 - Spokane, WA - The Pin
15 - Tacoma, WA - Real Art
16 - Portland, OR - Analog Theater
18 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
19 - Santa Cruz, CA - Atrium at Catalyst
20 - Los Angeles, CA - Whiskey
21 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
22 - San Diego, CA - Soma
23 - Phoenix, AZ - Joe's Grotto
25 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
26 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective
27 - Dallas, TX - Dirty 30
28 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall
29 - San Antonio, TX - Jack's Patio Bar
30 - Houston, TX - Walter's
May
2 - Margate, FL - O'Malley's
3 - Orlando, FL - Backbooth
4 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade *Hell
5 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero
6 - Clarksville, TN - Warehouse
7 Louisville, KY - Trixie's Entertainment Complex
9 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
10 - Stanhope, NJ - Stanhope House
11 - New York, NY - Studio at Webster Hall
12 - Amityville, NY - Revolution Bar & Hall
13 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground
14 - Worcester, MA - Palladium Upstairs
16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Cattivo
17 - Pontiac, MI - Pike Room at Crofoot
18 - Berwyn, IL - The Wire
19 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
20 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater