OCEANO Signs Worldwide Deal With Sumerian Records

Sumerian Records has announced the signing of Chicago-based deathcore titans, Oceano. The band is currently recording the follow-up to 2015’s Ascendants at The Nook Recording Studio in New Lenox, IL and expects to release their fifth full-length album and Sumerian Records debut in late spring of this year.

Vocalist Adam Warren comments: "I and the rest of Oceano are beyond honored to become a part of the Sumerian family. The journey of Oceano through its awakening was seemingly meant to bring us to such an exciting opportunity to work with the best label to truly visualize and amplify our music and message."

Part of the First Wave of American Deathcore, Oceano burst forth onto the scene with the release of 2009’s Depths, a pure and pummelling deathcore debut from the quintet. Oceano established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the heavy metal scene by way of constant touring and the release of three more bone shattering full-length albums via their former label Earache Records. Oceano fans can expect a devastating display of heaviness blended with vast atmospherics for the group’s upcoming, currently untitled record that sees the band continuing to take strides forward with their writing and involved lyrical message.

In other news, Oceano will hit the road this spring to headline The Revelation Tour that kicks off on April 5th in Valparaiso, IN and wraps up on May 20th in Indianapolis, IN. Joining Oceano on The Revelation Tour is Slaughter to Prevail, Aversions Crown, Spite, and No Zodiac. Tour dates below.

April

5 - Valparaiso, IN - Big Shots

6 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave(Bar)

7 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

8 - Kansas City, KS - Aftershock

9 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge

12 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Loading Dock

14 - Spokane, WA - The Pin

15 - Tacoma, WA - Real Art

16 - Portland, OR - Analog Theater

18 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

19 - Santa Cruz, CA - Atrium at Catalyst

20 - Los Angeles, CA - Whiskey

21 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

22 - San Diego, CA - Soma

23 - Phoenix, AZ - Joe's Grotto

25 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

26 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective

27 - Dallas, TX - Dirty 30

28 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall

29 - San Antonio, TX - Jack's Patio Bar

30 - Houston, TX - Walter's

May

2 - Margate, FL - O'Malley's

3 - Orlando, FL - Backbooth

4 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade *Hell

5 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

6 - Clarksville, TN - Warehouse

7 Louisville, KY - Trixie's Entertainment Complex

9 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

10 - Stanhope, NJ - Stanhope House

11 - New York, NY - Studio at Webster Hall

12 - Amityville, NY - Revolution Bar & Hall

13 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground

14 - Worcester, MA - Palladium Upstairs

16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Cattivo

17 - Pontiac, MI - Pike Room at Crofoot

18 - Berwyn, IL - The Wire

19 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

20 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater