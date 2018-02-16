OCEANS OF SLUMBER Premier Music Video For "No Color, No Light" Single Featuring EVERGREY's TOM ENGLUND

Houston-based progressive metal outfit, Oceans Of Slumber, have released a video for their new single, “No Color, No Light”, featured on their upcoming album, The Banished Heart, to be released on March 2nd. The track features guest vocals by Evergrey’s Tom Englund.

Drummer Dobber comments, “‘No Color, No Light’ was the last song the band wrote for the album and our answer to love’s deathly bellows. A song about crossing into the darkness and chasing the shadows to find her or him. Would you answer the call? Don’t wait....”

"No Color, No Light" is available as a digital single on all download and streaming platforms and as an Instant Grat Track on iTunes and Amazon. Pre-orders for all physical formats of the album are also available. Use this link to direct you to selected download and streaming platforms or to pre-order a physical copy of the album.

Tracklisting:

"The Decay of Disregard"

"Fleeting Vigilance"

"At Dawn"

"The Banished Heart"

"The Watcher"

"Etiolation"

"A Path to Broken Stars"

"Howl of the Rougarou"

"Her in the Distance"

"No Color, No Light"

"Wayfaring Stranger"

"The Banished Heart" video:

“The Decay Of Disregard” video:

Oceans Of Slumber live:

March

2 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (album release show)

3 - New York, NY - St. Vitus Bar (album release show)

April

6 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

7 - Glasgow, UK - ABC1

8 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

10 - Dublin, Ireland - Tivoli

12 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

13 - London, UK - O2 Forum

Oceans Of Slumber lineup:

Cammie Gilbert - Vocals

Anthony Contreras - Guitar

Sean Gary - Guitar

Keegan Kelly - Bass

Dobber Beverly - Drums