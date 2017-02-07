OCEANWAKE Streaming “A Storm Season (Second Movement)” Video

Finnish doom/post metal band Oceanwake has released a brand new video for “A Storm Sermon (2nd Movement)”. The song is an excerpt that is the middle part of the 21-minute opening track “A Storm Sermon”, from the forthcoming album Earthen that will be released on March 10th via ViciSolum Productions.

Oceanwake about the video:

"All of us were familiar with the phenomenal music videos Vesa and Harri had shot for other bands. There was no competition, they were our numberone choice in the first place. The promotional clip for A Storm Sermon (2nd Movement) was shot at various arctic locations in three countries. We are definitely more than pleased with their dedication to the project and, of course, with the astounding end product." - Eero Haula

Oceanwake about the album:"On Earthen, we really tried to push the envelope and followed our instincts without limitations. Certain parts of the album might seem a bit out of place at first, but I can guarantee that every second of music serves a purpose. I feel that even the most unexpected moments still resonate with everything we've done before. This must be the greatest strength of Oceanwake." - Jarkko Mäkelä

(Photo by: Matias Nummelin)