ODIN Frontman RANDY O Announces Sunset Strip Record Release Show In Support Of Debut Solo Album

Get ready to hit the Rainbow Bar & Grill at the Over The Rainbow for Odin’s front-man, Randy O, as he returns to the Sunset Strip to release his new music endeavour, Coming Home. Hosted by media personality and adult star actress Amber Lynn and DJ Will of KNAC. First 50 fans get signed CD’s from Randy O.

You will hear both live acoustic and canned music from Randy O’s new album, Coming Home. Amber Lynn will be hosting a Q&A during the listening party and DJ Will keeps it all together.

Going back to his musical roots, Randy O has taken a 20 year journey in writing and has finally recorded a much anticipated full album. “Coming Home to me is exactly the title,” explains Randy O. “I buried myself into my first musical influences like Tom Petty, Tommy Bolin and Joe Walsh. Throughout time I would write songs about life and situations that affected me, good or bad.”

Where:

Over The Rainbow

9015 W. Sunset Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA

When:

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Doors:

8 PM to 11 PM - 21+

Tickets:

Free - First 50 get free signed CD

Randy O vocally led the way to a new era of LA metal. Formed in 1982, Odin is one of the original pioneers of the LA progressive power metal/hard rock scene, playing to sold out crowds with the likes of W.A.S.P. (Odin performed during the band's legendary Blood Drive), Armored Saint, Steeler (featuring Ron Keel), Dokken, Alcatrazz, The Plasmatics, Helix, Malice, and more, building a massive following before disbanding in the late 80's. Odin was also in the famous The Decline of Western Civilization Part II : The Metal Years.

Randy O, also released the fan favorite post-Odin Lostboys LP via Atlantic Records in 1990, and is putting the finishing touches on his roots-rock heavy debut solo LP, Coming Home also to be released via Down Boys Music.

Tracklisting:

"I’m Feeling Good"

"Black & White Don’t Matter"

"It’s The Same Old Day"

"Holding On"

"Pop’s Song"

"I’m Changing"

"Joy Joy Joy"

"LTWA"

"Hanah’s Song"