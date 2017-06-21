OF GODS & MONSTERS - Former PHANTOM X / OMEN Singer KEVIN GOOCHER Joins Forces With DIO, DROWNING POOL, JAG PANZER Members

Kevin Goocher recently parted ways with Omen due to differences within the band. "I will always be honored by the time I spent with Omen. I love that music very much. It just wasn't going to work out. I wish the band nothing but the best,” Kevin states.

Goocher has since announced a new project, Of Gods & Monsters. OGAM will be releasing a full-length album, A Tale Of Ten Kings, in winter 2017, which will include Kevin's friends and favourite musicians.

A single will be released in September and will feature Simon Wright (Dio, AC/DC) on drums, Stevie Benton (Drowning Pool) on bass, and Joey Tafolla (Jag Panzer, Black Sabbattack, Leatherwolf) on guitar.

When asked about this concept, Kevin Goocher stated, "There's so many great musicians out there. I just thought it'd be tremendously exciting to record with some of my friends and colleagues on different songs. It'll be great to see how each musician influences each song. I really wanted the fun put back in music for me and this... this will be fun!"

Stay tuned for updates, and find Of Gods & Monsters on Facebook.