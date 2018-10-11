OH HIROSHIMA Signs With Napalm Records

Sweden's Oh Hiroshima will release their next album via Napalm Records. The three-piece, founded in 2006, creates epic and melancholic sound landscapes, that can be described as violently peaceful. It sounds as if their instruments had feelings. So no doubt, their 2015 album, In Silence We Yearn, deserves the almost three million views on YouTube.

The band states: "It's official! We're joining Napalm Records roster for the release of our 3rd album! It feels great to be doing this together with the people at Napalm Records, who have been nothing but incredibly friendly to us and supportive of our work. We can't wait to share our coming LP with all of you! We also want to give a heartfelt thank you to all of you who've been with us from the start, you'll all be hearing from us again soon."

Get in the right Oh Hiroshima mood by listening to "In Silence We Yearn", below:

Sebastian Muench, A&R at Napalm Records on the new signing: "With the 2015 album release of In Silence We Yearn, Sweden's post rock band Oh Hiroshima brilliantly succeeded in creating a truly distinguished masterpiece. In my opinion very similar to Sigur Ros's Takk a couple years earlier. Oh Hiroshima focuses on creating a perfect fusion of dreamy melodies that often reach a heaviness that can match any traditional metal band. Together with God Is An Astronaut, Monkey3 and My Sleeping Karma another wonderful signing to strengthen our space / post rock / instrumental band roster! I couldn't be more excited!"

Pre-order your strictly limited edition (for the first time ever on vinyl) of Resistance Is Futile here. Pre-order your strictly limited vinyl of In Silence We Yearn here.

Oh Hiroshima are:

Jakob Hemström - guitar & vocals

Oskar Nilsson - drums

Simon Axelsson - bas