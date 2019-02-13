OKILLY DOKILL Release “Reneducation” Video

Viral sensations Okilly Dokilly - the world's only "Nedal" band - recently announced the release of their upcoming second full-length album, entitled Howdilly Twodilly, scheduled for release on March 29th, 2019.

Today, after releasing the "Reneducation" single and announcing their upcoming Howdilly Twodilly Tourdilly (kicking off in April), Okilly Dokilly has revealed the new music video for "Reneducation".

In the Nick Mills-directed video, Head Ned does his best to educate a class of ho-diddly-opeful future Neds, only to come face to face with a very unruly student. Said student learns quickly - you don't mess with Ned!

Head Ned says about the video: "The 'Reneducation' music video is a visual illustration of proper 'Reneducation'. We've very excited to add some video content to our global lesson plan. We're also very excited to show the process of what happens when 'Reneducation' is rejected."

Howdilly Twodilly is set for release on March 29th, but fans can stream the first single, "Reneducation". The song is also available for download now via iTunes and Bandcamp. The Howdilly Twodilly album will be available for pre-order soon via retailers such as iTunes and Bandcamp. Track listing will be announced soon.

Regarding the album itself, Head Ned says: "On making the album - us Neds locked ourselves in the studio like we were waiting for a comet to hit Springfield. We shut the purple drapes, tuned the guitars to drop-diddly, floored the Geo and made one brutalino set of tunes. Howdilly Twodilly will hopefully take us one step closer to our ultimate goal of total global Reneducation. We'll have universal socially owned power tools and a much more even ratio of left-handers to right-handers at 100% to 0%. Making Howdilly Twodilly was a real treat for us Neds and we hope everyone will enjoy the required seven listens per day."

Howdilly Twodilly was recorded, mixed, mastered and produced by Jalipaz. Recording was completed at Audioconfusion in Mesa, AZ.

In celebration of today's single release, Okilly Dokilly is kicking off their Reneducation headline tour in San Diego, CA. The tour, featuring support from Playboy Manbaby, will visit several Western US cities, coming to an end on March 2nd in Austin, TX. Tickets are available now via individual venues or okillydokilly.com.