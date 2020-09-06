OLD MOTHER HELL Stream "Betrayal At The Sea" From Lord Of Demise, Due In October

Emerging German power trio Old Mother Hell returns October 23rd with their sophomore album, Lord Of Demise. Eight songs of true, trend-proof metal, Lord Of Demise will be available on Cruz Del Sur Music.

Stream the opening track "Betrayal At The Sea" now:

Recorded in early 2020 at Rama Tonstudio in Mannheim with Jens Seifert, with additional vocal tracking taking place at Sculpt Sound Studios in Cologne with Laurent Teubl, Lord Of Demise perfectly captures the essence of Old Mother Hell, who consist of Bernd Wener (guitars / vocals), Ronald Senft (bass) and Michael Frölich (drums).

They are a rarity in today’s metal scene: authentic and gimmick-free, devoid of any sort of convenient retro leanings for the sake of abiding by the metal scene’s sometimes unrealistic rulebook. Their sound is pure, driven by Wener’s lead-weight and versatile riffs, Senft’s driving bass lines and Frölich’s stellar timekeeping. Tight and in lock-step with one another — the direct result of their hectic live schedule in support of their 2017 self-titled debut — Old Mother Hell took the unorthodox and now rarely-taken step of recording Lord Of Demise live, with each member in the same room at the same time. In turn, the album sounds powerful and crisp, stacked with eight songs that embrace their classic metal roots.

What you see is what you get with Old Mother Hell, a band, who, in their own words is “playing their music out of fun and dedication.” That’s a recipe that’s hard to argue with. On Lord Of Demise, Old Mother Hell prove they are the ultimate purveyors of real, handmade metal.

Tracklisting:

"Betrayal At The Sea"

"Avenging Angel"

"Lord Of Demise"

"Estranged"

"Edge Of Time"

"Shadows Within"

"Another Fallen Savior"

"Finally Free"

(Photo credit: Oliver Stein)