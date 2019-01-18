OLD WOUNDS Streaming “Stripes” Video

Old Wounds have released another visually stunning video, this time for their track “Stripes”. Directed once again by The Widow Brothers, this is the second we’ve seen from the band off their latest release, Glow.

“‘Stripes’ was one of the first songs we wrote for Glow," says vocalist Kevin Iavaroni. "I knew that it would be a single based on the huge chorus that Ben had written. I think overall the song sets the tone for the album."

Old Wounds will set out on a nine-show trek with Revenge Season next month hitting stops all along the east coast.

"We are looking forward to playing some new songs as well as some oldies on our upcoming run with Revenge Season."

Old Wounds released Glow on Friday, November 9th, 2018, via Good Fight Music serving as the follow up to The Suffering Spirit released in 2015.

(Photo by: Ellie Mitchell)