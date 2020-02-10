OMOPHAGIA Release "Nothing Social" Drum Playthrough Video

Swiss death metal group, Omophagia, have premiered a drum playthrough video for their song "Nothing Social". The clip showcases drummer Stefan Wild's creative and outstandingly technical chops.

"Nothing Social" is from the group's newest album, 646965, which sees the group pushing their brand of sonic devastation to new levels of technicality, ruthless extremity, and mosh pit inducing song writing power.

Watch the clip below, and find more info at Sick Drummer Magazine.

(Photo - Plekvetica)