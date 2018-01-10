ON THORNS I LAY – Aegean Sorrow Album Details Revealed

Long-running Greek death/doom troupe On Thorns I Lay will unleash their eighth studio offering this spring via Alone Records. Titled Aegean Sorrow, the stunning nine-track offering was captured at Devasoundz Studios by Fotis Benardo (Rotting Christ, Septicflesh) and mixed and mastered at Unisound AB Studio by Dan Swanö (Edge Of Sanity, Bloodbath, Pan.Thy.Monium, Incision).



Easily among the most consuming records of their more than twenty-year career, Aegean Sorrow

fuses seemingly clashing concepts of catchy melodies and an incessantly mournful ambiance throughout. "After the recordings of our seventh album Eternal Silence, which took place back in 2004 the band decided to take a long pause because we felt that we were losing our musical identity," issues the band. "In 2015, we felt the need to write music again. We never stopped listening to our favorite albums -- simple atmospheric doom death metal music since our formative years -- so this is how Aegean Sorrow was created. It is a mix taken from our first demos and our first four albums back in the '90s, but with a modern sound. It is exactly what we love to hear, first of all, as fans. No trends, just pure feelings and music. Aegean Sorrow is the music we have dreamed of since we were teenagers. Waves of emotions flow over and over; it is a magical journey into the depth of our soul."



On Thorns I Lay's Aegean Sorrow will see release on CD and digital formats via Alone Records and on vinyl via The Vinyl Division on March 12th with preorders to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Tracklisting:

“Intro”

“Aegean Sorrow”

“Erevos”

“In Emerald Eyes”

“Olethros Part I”

“Olethros Part II”

“The Final Truth”

“A Sign Of Sadness”

“Skotos”

“Aegean Sorrow” lyric video: