ON THORNS I LAY Streaming New Track “Olethros Part II”

Aegean Sorrow, the impending new full-length from Greek death/doom veterans On Thorns I Lay, will see release this March via Alone Records. In advance of its official unveiling, the band offers up the consuming sounds of "Olethros Part II" for public consumption.



Offers guitarist Chris Dragamestianos of the track, "'Olethros' speaks about the loneliness of the soul in this cruel world we are living in and its journey towards salvation to paradise. 'Olethros' is a perfect example of how On Thorns I Lay loves using acoustic guitar parts with melodies performed over Hammond keys. We also did it on the Crystal Tears and Future Narcotic albums and we will do it again in the future. The song continues with another trademark of our band: Beautiful double lead guitars over the rhythms and a great solo from our second guitar player. I really love this song; it's a very special one for me."

On Thorns I Lay's Aegean Sorrow will see release on CD and digital formats via Alone Records and on vinyl via The Vinyl Division on March 12th with preorders to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Tracklisting:

“Intro”

“Aegean Sorrow”

“Erevos”

“In Emerald Eyes”

“Olethros Part I”

“Olethros Part II”

“The Final Truth”

“A Sign Of Sadness”

“Skotos”

"Olethros II":

“Aegean Sorrow” lyric video: