Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood Soundtrack To Include Tracks From DEEP PURPLE, VANILLA FUDGE
July 25, 2019, 5 minutes ago
The soundtrack for Quentin Tarantino's new film, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood (in theatres on July 26), will include two songs from Deep Purple, as well as a track from Vanilla Fudge. Due for release via Columbia Records on July 26, Quentin Tarantino hand picked a double album full of songs that take you back to the summer of 1969, including some original radio ads that were then a staple of programs.
According to Rolling Stone, several vinyl editions of the album will be available: On release weekend, Hollywood’s Amoeba Records and Tarantino’s New Beverly Cinema will sell a “small-batch limited-edition” LP. Other wide release versions will follow this fall, including a deluxe 220-gram heavyweight “tequila sunrise” colored vinyl gatefold package (including several posters and a Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood map), an indie retail exclusive orange vinyl gatefold (featuring a poster and map) and a standard vinyl (including the map).
Tracklisting:
“Treat Her Right” - Roy Head & The Traits
“Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man" - The Bob Seger System
Boss Radio feat. Humble Harve:
“Hush” - Deep Purple
“Mug Root Beer Advertisement”
“Hector” - The Village Callers
“Son Of A Lovin’ Man” - Buchanan Brothers
“Paxton Quigley’s Had The Course” (from the MGM film Three in the Attic) - Chad & Jeremy
“Tanya Tanning Butter Advertisement”
“Good Thing” - Paul Revere & The Raiders
“Hungry” - Paul Revere & the Raiders
“Choo Choo Train” - The Box Tops
“Jenny Take A Ride” - Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels
“Kentucky Woman” - Deep Purple
“The Circle Game” - Buffy Sainte-Marie
Boss Radio feat. The Real Don Steele:
“Mrs. Robinson” - Simon & Garfunkel
“Numero Uno Advertisement”
“Bring A Little Lovin'” - Los Bravos
“Suddenly / Heaven Sent Advertisement”
“Vagabond High School Reunion”
“KHJ Los Angeles Weather Report”
“The Illustrated Man Advertisement / Ready For Action”
“Hey Little Girl” - Dee Clark
“Summer Blonde Advertisement”
“Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show” - Neil Diamond
“Don’t Chase Me Around” (from the MGM film GAS-S-S-S) - Robert Corff
“Mr. Sun, Mr. Moon” - Paul Revere & the Raiders (feat. Mark Lindsay)
“California Dreamin'” - Jose Feliciano
“Dinamite Jim" (English Version) - I Cantori Moderni di Alessandroni
“You Keep Me Hangin’ On" (Quentin Tarantino Edit) - Vanilla Fudge
“Miss Lily Langtry” (cue from The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean) - Maurice Jarre
“KHJ Batman Promotion”