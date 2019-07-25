Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood Soundtrack To Include Tracks From DEEP PURPLE, VANILLA FUDGE

The soundtrack for Quentin Tarantino's new film, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood (in theatres on July 26), will include two songs from Deep Purple, as well as a track from Vanilla Fudge. Due for release via Columbia Records on July 26, Quentin Tarantino hand picked a double album full of songs that take you back to the summer of 1969, including some original radio ads that were then a staple of programs.

According to Rolling Stone, several vinyl editions of the album will be available: On release weekend, Hollywood’s Amoeba Records and Tarantino’s New Beverly Cinema will sell a “small-batch limited-edition” LP. Other wide release versions will follow this fall, including a deluxe 220-gram heavyweight “tequila sunrise” colored vinyl gatefold package (including several posters and a Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood map), an indie retail exclusive orange vinyl gatefold (featuring a poster and map) and a standard vinyl (including the map).

Tracklisting:

“Treat Her Right” - Roy Head & The Traits

“Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man" - The Bob Seger System

Boss Radio feat. Humble Harve:

“Hush” - Deep Purple

“Mug Root Beer Advertisement”

“Hector” - The Village Callers

“Son Of A Lovin’ Man” - Buchanan Brothers

“Paxton Quigley’s Had The Course” (from the MGM film Three in the Attic) - Chad & Jeremy

“Tanya Tanning Butter Advertisement”

“Good Thing” - Paul Revere & The Raiders

“Hungry” - Paul Revere & the Raiders

“Choo Choo Train” - The Box Tops

“Jenny Take A Ride” - Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels

“Kentucky Woman” - Deep Purple

“The Circle Game” - Buffy Sainte-Marie

Boss Radio feat. The Real Don Steele:

“Mrs. Robinson” - Simon & Garfunkel

“Numero Uno Advertisement”

“Bring A Little Lovin'” - Los Bravos

“Suddenly / Heaven Sent Advertisement”

“Vagabond High School Reunion”

“KHJ Los Angeles Weather Report”

“The Illustrated Man Advertisement / Ready For Action”

“Hey Little Girl” - Dee Clark

“Summer Blonde Advertisement”

“Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show” - Neil Diamond

“Don’t Chase Me Around” (from the MGM film GAS-S-S-S) - Robert Corff

“Mr. Sun, Mr. Moon” - Paul Revere & the Raiders (feat. Mark Lindsay)

“California Dreamin'” - Jose Feliciano

“Dinamite Jim" (English Version) - I Cantori Moderni di Alessandroni

“You Keep Me Hangin’ On" (Quentin Tarantino Edit) - Vanilla Fudge

“Miss Lily Langtry” (cue from The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean) - Maurice Jarre

“KHJ Batman Promotion”