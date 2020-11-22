ONDSKAPT Reveal Track From New Album Grimoire Ordo Devus

Osmose Productions has set November 27th as the international release date for Ondskapt's fourth album, Grimoire Ordo Devus, on CD and vinyl LP formats.

Grimoire Ordo Devus is a very deep and profound dream state. This release and its content are not meant to be an occult manuscript but an audial and spiritual essence of evil. This music is of dreams; follow the band into their nightmares and be one with death. Embrace this dreamland into the psychosphere of Ondskapt.

Let the trinity of Grimoire Ordo Devus be your guide. Begin the path with the brand-new track "Animam Malam Daemonium". Pre-order info can be found here. Cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

"Prelude"

"Semita Sinistram"

"Ascension"

"Devotum In Legione"

"Animam Malum Daemonium"

"Opposites"

"Paragon Belial"

"Possession"

"Old And Hideous"

"Excision"